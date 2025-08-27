Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mother Vera: beautiful documentary film about a nun’s dilemma – reviewed by a priest

By Helen Hall, Professor, Nottingham Law School, Nottingham Trent University
Nuns loom large in the European imagination. They are often caricatured to the point of dehumanisation. Either as a grotesque comic creation, like the chocolate-obsessed sister in Father Ted (1995-1998), or a monstrous aberration, like the demon Valak from the Conjuring (2013-2025) films.

Either way, by rendering the nun unreal, and stripping her of personhood, these portrayals allow viewers to avoid confronting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why religious groups are pushing for psychedelics as sacrament
~ How stripping diversity, equity and inclusion from health care may make Americans sicker
~ Pregnancy brings unique challenges for people with autoimmune diseases – but with early planning, pregnancy outcomes can be greatly improved
~ When the government can see everything: How one company – Palantir – is mapping the nation’s data
~ Escaped slaves on St. Croix hid their settlements so well, they still haven’t been found – archaeologists using new mapping technology are on the hunt
~ When federal courts fail to punish lawyers for potential misconduct, states can step in
~ Latin American literature contains warnings for American universities that yield to Trump
~ Xi, Putin and Modi to meet in China – but don’t expect their Eurasian bloc summit to agree on anything important
~ Why personal finance is harder when you’re a migrant
~ Gaza: civilian death toll outpaces other modern wars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter