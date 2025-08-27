Tolerance.ca
How to harness the ocean for prosperity: funding African innovations can unlock the blue economy

By Nomtha Hadi, Research Director: South African International Maritime Institute (SAIMI), Nelson Mandela University
Africa has an enormous ocean area at its disposal. There are almost 20 million square kilometres of ocean, seas and inland water that could be developed into environmentally sustainable blue economies. The G20 group of 19 of the world’s largest economies and the African Union also view the blue economy as key to developing the continent. Nomtha Hadi researches blue economies. She talks to The Conversation Africa about…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
