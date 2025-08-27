Tolerance.ca
Was the ‘double tap’ attack on Gaza’s Nasser hospital a war crime? Here’s what the laws of war say

By James Sweeney, Professor, Lancaster Law School, Lancaster University
There has been widespread international outrage at Israel’s attack on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, northern Gaza, on August 25. The attack took the form of a “double tap” strike. The first attack killed at least one person, then – as medics, journalists and other responders rushed to the scene – a second attack on the same location killed another 20 people. This included…The Conversation


