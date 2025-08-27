Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Workplace injuries: Why immigrants take longer to recover

By Daniel Côté, Anthropologue, chercheur en santé et en sécurité du travail, Université de Montréal
Immigrants face a double challenge when they are injured at work — healing and making their voices heard in a system that struggles to recognize their experiences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
