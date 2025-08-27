Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What was Jane Austen’s best novel? These experts think they know

By Lucy Thompson, Lecturer in Nineteenth-Century Literature and Creative Writing, Aberystwyth University
Amanda Vickery, Professor in Early Modern History, Queen Mary University of London
Andrew McInnes, Reader in Romanticisms, Edge Hill University
Octavia Cox, Departmental Lecturer, Literature, University of Oxford
Richard de Ritter, Lecturer in Literature, University of Leeds
Ruvani Ranasinha, Professor of Global Literatures, King's College London
To mark the 250th anniversary of her birth, we’re pitting Jane Austen’s much-loved novels against each other in a battle of wit, charm and romance. Six leading Austen experts have made their case for her ultimate novel, but the winner is down to you. Cast your vote in the poll at the end of the article, and let us know the reason for your choice in the comments. This is Jane Austen Fight Club – it’s bonnets at dawn…

Sense and Sensibility (1811)


Championed by Lucy Thompson, lecturer in 19th-century…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Finding the parents of Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay: how DNA analysis can trace a wine’s genetic origins
~ Africa’s city planners must look to the global south for solutions: Johannesburg and São Paulo offer useful insights
~ African debt and climate change: how the ICJ’s Vanuatu ruling could be used for broader justice
~ New finds shed light on Canopus – the ancient Egyptian port city lost to the sea
~ Defendants in sexual assault cases are just as likely to misremember the event as alleged victims – new study
~ Scientists have been wrong about phantom limbs for decades – new study
~ When surgical tools don’t fit: how gender bias in design puts women surgeons at risk
~ ‘Phubbing’: why ignoring your partner for your phone infuriates certain people – and causes them to retaliate
~ What is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or the IRGC?
~ A court has found Brittany Higgins defamed Linda Reynolds. Here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS