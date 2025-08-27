What was Jane Austen’s best novel? These experts think they know
By Lucy Thompson, Lecturer in Nineteenth-Century Literature and Creative Writing, Aberystwyth University
Amanda Vickery, Professor in Early Modern History, Queen Mary University of London
Andrew McInnes, Reader in Romanticisms, Edge Hill University
Octavia Cox, Departmental Lecturer, Literature, University of Oxford
Richard de Ritter, Lecturer in Literature, University of Leeds
Ruvani Ranasinha, Professor of Global Literatures, King's College London
To mark the 250th anniversary of her birth, we’re pitting Jane Austen’s much-loved novels against each other in a battle of wit, charm and romance. Six leading Austen experts have made their case for her ultimate novel, but the winner is down to you. Cast your vote in the poll at the end of the article, and let us know the reason for your choice in the comments. This is Jane Austen Fight Club – it’s bonnets at dawn…
Sense and Sensibility (1811)
Championed by Lucy Thompson, lecturer in 19th-century…
