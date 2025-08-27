Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s city planners must look to the global south for solutions: Johannesburg and São Paulo offer useful insights

By Astrid R.N. Haas, Research associate at African Centre for Cities, University of Cape Town
Johannesburg in South Africa and São Paulo in Brazil offer useful insights into how cities in the global south should be managed.The Conversation


