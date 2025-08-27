Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African debt and climate change: how the ICJ’s Vanuatu ruling could be used for broader justice

By Danny Bradlow, Professor/Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancement of Scholarship, University of Pretoria
African sovereign debtors in distress face terrible choices. They are often forced to choose between fully paying their creditors and financing the needs of their populations – health, education, renewable energy, water. Discussions with their creditors focus on financial, economic and contractual issues. The environmental and social impacts of their situation are largely excluded from negotiations.

Thanks to the initiative of some Vanuatan law students, this may be…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What was Jane Austen’s best novel? These experts think they know
~ Finding the parents of Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay: how DNA analysis can trace a wine’s genetic origins
~ Africa’s city planners must look to the global south for solutions: Johannesburg and São Paulo offer useful insights
~ New finds shed light on Canopus – the ancient Egyptian port city lost to the sea
~ Defendants in sexual assault cases are just as likely to misremember the event as alleged victims – new study
~ Scientists have been wrong about phantom limbs for decades – new study
~ When surgical tools don’t fit: how gender bias in design puts women surgeons at risk
~ ‘Phubbing’: why ignoring your partner for your phone infuriates certain people – and causes them to retaliate
~ What is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or the IRGC?
~ A court has found Brittany Higgins defamed Linda Reynolds. Here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter