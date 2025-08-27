Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New finds shed light on Canopus – the ancient Egyptian port city lost to the sea

By Claire Isabella Gilmour, PhD Candidate, Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Bristol
This year has seen a number of artefacts recovered from the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Egypt. The area has attracted interest for some time due to ongoing searches for the tomb of Cleopatra VII and Alexander the Great. But the new finds add to our knowledge of the ancient city of Canopus, one of several settlements that have largely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
