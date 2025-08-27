Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When surgical tools don’t fit: how gender bias in design puts women surgeons at risk

By Gráinne Tyrrell, Doctoral Researcher in Biomedical Device Design, School of Architecture and Product Design, University of Limerick
Eoin White, Associate Professor of Medtech Design, University of Limerick
Leonard O Sullivan, Professor in Ergonomics and Human Factors, Department of Science and Engineering, University of Limerick
“If you can’t handle this, you’ll never keep up with your peers.”

That’s what a young vascular surgeon in training reported hearing from a senior colleague during interviews for our study, after she needed two hands to hold a medical device her male peers could operate with one.

Another cardiologist, more than ten years into her career, must regularly hand over part of a procedureThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What was Jane Austen’s best novel? These experts think they know
~ Finding the parents of Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay: how DNA analysis can trace a wine’s genetic origins
~ Africa’s city planners must look to the global south for solutions: Johannesburg and São Paulo offer useful insights
~ African debt and climate change: how the ICJ’s Vanuatu ruling could be used for broader justice
~ New finds shed light on Canopus – the ancient Egyptian port city lost to the sea
~ Defendants in sexual assault cases are just as likely to misremember the event as alleged victims – new study
~ Scientists have been wrong about phantom limbs for decades – new study
~ ‘Phubbing’: why ignoring your partner for your phone infuriates certain people – and causes them to retaliate
~ What is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or the IRGC?
~ A court has found Brittany Higgins defamed Linda Reynolds. Here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter