Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mauritania: Years of Migration Control Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two men near a wooden boat known as a pirogue, traditionally used for fishing in Mauritania and West Africa, on a beach in Nouakchott, Mauritania, June 28, 2022. Pirogues have been frequently used by migrants seeking to cross the Atlantic Ocean to reach Spain’s Canary Islands. © 2022 Lauren Seibert/Human Rights Watch Mauritanian security forces committed serious human rights violations between 2020 and early 2025 against migrants and asylum seekers.The European Union and Spain, bilaterally, have continued to outsource migration management to Mauritania, despite its…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taylor Swift is engaged. She’s been getting her fans ready for this moment for 20 years
~ Uni students are using AI to ‘ask stupid questions’ and get feedback on their work
~ Why are police a target for sovereign citizen violence?
~ Mr Squiggle entertained Australia’s children for 40 years. Now, he’s back in the spotlight
~ Australia faces a home insurance reckoning – and we can learn from California’s bold move
~ Why grow plants in space? They can improve how we produce food and medicine on Earth
~ A dreamscape of transcendental potential: Rhett Davis’ Arborescence is at once terrifying and bewitching
~ Interpersonal violence in NZ is a public health crisis, not just a social one – new research
~ What’s the best way to support autistic kids with mild to moderate delay?
~ In a post-truth world, what happens if we can’t trust US economic data any more?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter