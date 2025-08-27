Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uni students are using AI to ‘ask stupid questions’ and get feedback on their work

By Jimena de Mello Heredia, PhD candidate, Faculty of Education, Monash University
Imagine a student working on an assignment and they are stuck. Their lecturer or tutor is not available. Or maybe they feel worried about looking silly if they ask for help. So they turn to ChatGPT for feedback instead.

In mere moments they will have an answer, which they can prompt for further clarification if they need.

They are not alone. Our research shows nearly half of surveyed Australian university students use generative artificial intelligence (AI) for feedback.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
