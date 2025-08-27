Why are police a target for sovereign citizen violence?
By Emma Shakespeare, PhD Candidate, Griffith University
Keiran Hardy, Associate Professor, Griffith Criminology Institute, Griffith University
Kristina Murphy, Professor and former ARC Future Fellow, Griffith Criminology Institute, Griffith University
The alleged shooter in the Porepunkah police killings was reportedly a sovereign citizen - a group with often deep antagonism towards authority figures.
