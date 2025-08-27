Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Interpersonal violence in NZ is a public health crisis, not just a social one – new research

By Janet Fanslow, Professor in Violence Prevention and Mental Health Promotion, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
New Zealanders who have experienced interpersonal violence are more likely to end up in hospital for both injury and illness.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
