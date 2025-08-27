Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the best way to support autistic kids with mild to moderate delay?

By David Trembath, Head of Autism Research and Senior Principal Research Fellow, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Andrew Whitehouse, Deputy Director, the Kids Research Institute Australia, The University of Western Australia
Kandice Varcin, Senior Research Fellow in autism research, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Autistic kids need love, to learn through everyday activities and strong connections with family, culture and community. Here’s what’s best practice to support them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A dreamscape of transcendental potential: Rhett Davis’ Arborescence is at once terrifying and bewitching
~ Interpersonal violence in NZ is a public health crisis, not just a social one – new research
~ In a post-truth world, what happens if we can’t trust US economic data any more?
~ Queensland is creating a public child sex offender register. Will it keep people safer?
~ What’s behind the rise in gun ownership in Australia?
~ Trump’s push to fire Fed governor threatens central bank independence − and that isn’t good news for sound economic stewardship (or battling inflation)
~ What is psychosocial therapy? And why is the government thinking about adding it to Medicare for kids?
~ Why do we ‘like a version’ so much? The history of cover songs, from Elvis to TikTok
~ The Melbourne butcher’s son who converted to Judaism and guided 10,000 lives in death
~ Driver assist technology saves lives. So why do so many people turn it off?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter