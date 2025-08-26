Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What is psychosocial therapy? And why is the government thinking about adding it to Medicare for kids?

By Shawna Mastro Campbell, Assistant Professor in Clinical Psychology, Bond University
Susan Rowe, Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology, Bond University
The government is considering new, bulk-billed health checks for three-year-olds, to pick up developmental concerns and refer kids that might need additional support.

The detail was buried in the announcement of the new “Thriving Kids” program which aims to provide foundational support for autistic children and those with developmental concerns.

The government announced it is also considering creating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
