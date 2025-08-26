Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NCEA reform: how will schools decide who takes an academic or vocational path?

By Lisa Maurice-Takerei, Senior Lecturer in Education, Auckland University of Technology
If these changes go ahead, parents should be asking how their child is moved into an academic or vocational track – and who gets to make the final call.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A key measure used to calculate age pension payments is changing. How will this affect your benefits?
~ Killing of journalists in Gaza hospital attack ‘should shock the world’: UN rights office
~ World News in Brief: More deaths in Ukraine, lengthy detentions in Egypt, AI governance, US postal tariffs
~ A Brazilian influencer warns how social media algorithms may help predators target children
~ Can you be aware of nothing? The rare sleep experience scientists are trying to understand
~ Japan’s problem with women’s equality is getting worse, not better
~ Lessons from the Incas: how llamas, terraces and trees could help the Andes survive climate change
~ Our medieval murder maps reveal the surprising geography of violence in 14th-century English cities
~ US and Israel push to end UN peacekeeping mandate in south Lebanon risks regional chaos
~ Droughts don’t just dry up water — they drain livelihoods and weaken local economies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter