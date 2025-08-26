Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
World News in Brief: More deaths in Ukraine, lengthy detentions in Egypt, AI governance, US postal tariffs

More civilians have been killed and injured in Ukraine following recent hostilities and attacks across the country, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday in an update. 


© United Nations -
