Human Rights Observatory

Japan’s problem with women’s equality is getting worse, not better

By Ming Gao, Research Fellow of East Asia Studies, Lund University
The country recently pulled out of the UN’s gender equality committee over its refusal to change the male-only royal succession.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
