Human Rights Observatory

Our medieval murder maps reveal the surprising geography of violence in 14th-century English cities

By Stephanie Brown, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Hull
Manuel Eisner, Professor of Comparative and Developmental Criminology, University of Cambridge
A recent YouGov poll found that the word that Americans most associate with the middle ages is “violent”. Medieval towns may appear to be full of random violence, every alleyway a potential crime scene, every tavern brawl ending in bloodshed. But our recent research reveals a more complex, and in some ways familiar, reality.

In 14th-century London, York and Oxford, lethal…




© The Conversation
