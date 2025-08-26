Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Droughts don’t just dry up water — they drain livelihoods and weaken local economies

By S. Mehmet Ozsoy, Assistant Professor of Finance, Concordia University
Erkan Yonder, Associate Professor of Finance and Real Estate, Concordia University
New research has found that a two-year drought can have the same economic impact on a region as a one percentage point increase in the unemployment rate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can you be aware of nothing? The rare sleep experience scientists are trying to understand
~ Japan’s problem with women’s equality is getting worse, not better
~ Lessons from the Incas: how llamas, terraces and trees could help the Andes survive climate change
~ Our medieval murder maps reveal the surprising geography of violence in 14th-century English cities
~ US and Israel push to end UN peacekeeping mandate in south Lebanon risks regional chaos
~ Brain chemistry reveals psychiatry’s false divisions – new study
~ How a church row over a pre-Christian ritual reflects an ancient Italian village’s battle for survival
~ Are ultramarathon runners really at increased risk of bowel cancer?
~ Like Reagan, Trump is slashing US environment regulations, but his strategy may have a far deeper impact
~ College students are bombarded by misinformation, so this professor taught them fact-checking 101 − here’s what happened
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter