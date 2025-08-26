Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a church row over a pre-Christian ritual reflects an ancient Italian village’s battle for survival

By Aurora Moxon, Postdoctoral Fellow, University College Cork
High in the Aspromonte mountains in the toe of Italy’s boot lies the ancient Calabrian village of Bova. Over the last two millennia, a series of invaders and settlers have left their mark on the Aspromonte, including the ancient Greeks – influencing a way of life from farming to language.

Protected by the absence of roads until the mid-20th century, remnants of this Greek culture survive in Bova. The Greco-Calabro…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brain chemistry reveals psychiatry’s false divisions – new study
~ Are ultramarathon runners really at increased risk of bowel cancer?
~ Like Reagan, Trump is slashing US environment regulations, but his strategy may have a far deeper impact
~ College students are bombarded by misinformation, so this professor taught them fact-checking 101 − here’s what happened
~ Squash has been played in Philly for 125 years − a sports psychologist explains why it’s one of the city’s best-kept secrets
~ The US really is unlike other rich countries when it comes to job insecurity – and AI could make it even more ‘exceptional’
~ Active Clubs are white supremacy’s new, dangerous frontier
~ Canada’s class divide at the ballot box is growing
~ Drug dealers are plundering people’s homes into ‘trap houses,’ driving up homelessness and violence in Thunder Bay
~ What makes Lake Iro in Chad so special? It’s not just a viral sunglint photo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter