Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

College students are bombarded by misinformation, so this professor taught them fact-checking 101 − here’s what happened

By Sam Wineburg, Emeritus Professor of Education, Stanford University
Mike Evans knew something had to change.

As the lead instructor for American Government 1101 at Georgia State University in 2021, Evans had watched his students over the years show up with fewer facts and more conspiracy theories. Gone were the days when students arrived on campus with dim memories of high school civics. Now they came armed with bold, often misleading beliefsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brain chemistry reveals psychiatry’s false divisions – new study
~ How a church row over a pre-Christian ritual reflects an ancient Italian village’s battle for survival
~ Are ultramarathon runners really at increased risk of bowel cancer?
~ Like Reagan, Trump is slashing US environment regulations, but his strategy may have a far deeper impact
~ Squash has been played in Philly for 125 years − a sports psychologist explains why it’s one of the city’s best-kept secrets
~ The US really is unlike other rich countries when it comes to job insecurity – and AI could make it even more ‘exceptional’
~ Active Clubs are white supremacy’s new, dangerous frontier
~ Canada’s class divide at the ballot box is growing
~ Drug dealers are plundering people’s homes into ‘trap houses,’ driving up homelessness and violence in Thunder Bay
~ What makes Lake Iro in Chad so special? It’s not just a viral sunglint photo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter