Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Active Clubs are white supremacy’s new, dangerous frontier

By Art Jipson, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Dayton
Small local organizations called Active Clubs have spread widely across the U.S. and internationally, using fitness as a cover for a much more alarming mission. These groups are a new and harder-to-detect form of white supremacist organizing that merges extremist ideology with fitness and combat sports culture.

Active Clubs frame themselves as innocuous workout groups on digital platforms and decentralized networks…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brain chemistry reveals psychiatry’s false divisions – new study
~ How a church row over a pre-Christian ritual reflects an ancient Italian village’s battle for survival
~ Are ultramarathon runners really at increased risk of bowel cancer?
~ Like Reagan, Trump is slashing US environment regulations, but his strategy may have a far deeper impact
~ College students are bombarded by misinformation, so this professor taught them fact-checking 101 − here’s what happened
~ Squash has been played in Philly for 125 years − a sports psychologist explains why it’s one of the city’s best-kept secrets
~ The US really is unlike other rich countries when it comes to job insecurity – and AI could make it even more ‘exceptional’
~ Canada’s class divide at the ballot box is growing
~ Drug dealers are plundering people’s homes into ‘trap houses,’ driving up homelessness and violence in Thunder Bay
~ What makes Lake Iro in Chad so special? It’s not just a viral sunglint photo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter