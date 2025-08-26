Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Drug dealers are plundering people’s homes into ‘trap houses,’ driving up homelessness and violence in Thunder Bay

By Marta-Marika Urbanik, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Alberta
Carolyn Greene, Assistant Professor, Public Safety, Wilfrid Laurier University
Katharina Maier, Associate professor, Criminal Justice, University of Winnipeg
Matthew Valasik, Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Alabama
Fentanyl dealers expanding into new markets across Canada are devastating smaller cities like Thunder Bay, fuelling violence and worsening the homelessness crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
