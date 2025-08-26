Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What makes Lake Iro in Chad so special? It’s not just a viral sunglint photo

By Pierre Rochette, Emeritus professor in geophysics, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Lake Iro was recently photographed from space as it looked like a sunglint, but there is more to the lake that makes it unique.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brain chemistry reveals psychiatry’s false divisions – new study
~ How a church row over a pre-Christian ritual reflects an ancient Italian village’s battle for survival
~ Are ultramarathon runners really at increased risk of bowel cancer?
~ Like Reagan, Trump is slashing US environment regulations, but his strategy may have a far deeper impact
~ College students are bombarded by misinformation, so this professor taught them fact-checking 101 − here’s what happened
~ Squash has been played in Philly for 125 years − a sports psychologist explains why it’s one of the city’s best-kept secrets
~ The US really is unlike other rich countries when it comes to job insecurity – and AI could make it even more ‘exceptional’
~ Active Clubs are white supremacy’s new, dangerous frontier
~ Canada’s class divide at the ballot box is growing
~ Drug dealers are plundering people’s homes into ‘trap houses,’ driving up homelessness and violence in Thunder Bay
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter