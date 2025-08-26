Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Winners and losers in a hotter ocean

By Will de Freitas, Environment + Energy Editor, The Conversation
The ocean is heating up – in some places, faster than scientists once thought possible. For the fish, crustaceans and plankton that underpin life in the sea, this means habitats will shift, food supplies will change, and predators may suddenly find their prey has vanished. This isn’t a simple story of loss, but of winners and losers in a lottery weighted by climate change.

This roundup of The Conversation’s climate coverage comes from our award-winning weekly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bloomberg journalist latest to be denied Hong Kong work visa
~ For the first time, scientists observed the ‘hidden swirls’ that affect the flow of sand, rocks and snow
~ View from The Hill: Growing push for early decision on climate policy wedges Ley
~ Why I had to become a murder detective for my book about an 18th-century Jewish pedlar
~ How cloves might help relieve pain and inflammation
~ Five pieces of sleep advice that could be making your insomnia worse – a sleep therapist explains
~ Iran is under pressure from Australia at a pivotal moment – time is running out to strike a nuclear deal
~ Indonesia: Caning of gay men an act of cruelty
~ Australia says Iran was behind two antisemitic attacks; Iranian ambassador expelled
~ Could a ‘cortisol cocktail’ really reduce stress and boost energy?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS