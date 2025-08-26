Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran is under pressure from Australia at a pivotal moment – time is running out to strike a nuclear deal

By Ali Mamouri, Research Fellow, Middle East Studies, Deakin University
In an extraordinary announcement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Iran directed at least two antisemitic attacks in Australia, including the firebombing of a synagogue, in an attempt to sow discord and undermine social cohesion in the country.

Iran’s ambassador has been expelled, and Australia said it would suspend operations of its embassy in Tehran.

Australia will also list Iran’s Islamic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
