Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia says Iran was behind two antisemitic attacks; Iranian ambassador expelled

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Australia’s national security service has determined the Iranian government directed at least two antisemitic attacks in Australia – on Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney, and the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne.

It’s likely the regime has been behind more attacks, according to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO).

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Tuesday the Iranian ambassador to Australia is being expelled, as well as three other officials. They will have seven days to leave the country.

The operation of the Australian embassy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could a ‘cortisol cocktail’ really reduce stress and boost energy?
~ The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will be proscribed as a terrorist organisation. What does this mean?
~ Erin Patterson is a triple murderer. That’s no excuse for inhumane prison conditions
~ Why do hamstring injuries happen so often and how can they be prevented?
~ Gaza: US Forces Can Be Liable for Assisting Israeli War Crimes
~ Iran drove at least two antisemitic attacks – Albanese government expels ambassador
~ Here’s what pausing the National Construction Code means for builders and home buyers
~ We’re still not measuring our reliance on nature as we rush to boost productivity
~ I’m a woman approaching middle age, do I need to get my hormones checked?
~ Some victim-survivors take their own lives. We need to better understand how suicide and family violence are linked
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter