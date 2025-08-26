Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could a ‘cortisol cocktail’ really reduce stress and boost energy?

By Theresa Larkin, Associate Professor of Medical Sciences, University of Wollongong
Have you heard of a “cortisol cocktail”? Rather than something you might order at a bar, this drink is one of the latest wellness trends floating around social media.

Proponents claim the drink – which is made with ingredients including orange juice, coconut water and salt – can lower high cortisol levels and help with “adrenal fatigue”. This in turn is supposed to lead to a range of benefits, from reduced stress to improved energy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
