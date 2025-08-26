Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will be proscribed as a terrorist organisation. What does this mean?

By Keiran Hardy, Associate Professor, Griffith Criminology Institute, Griffith University
In a joint press conference, ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Iran orchestrated two antisemitic attacks on Australian soil: the October 2024 attack on Sydney’s Lewis Continental Kitchen and the firebombing of the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024.

As part of its response, the Australian government will list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
