Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Erin Patterson is a triple murderer. That’s no excuse for inhumane prison conditions

By Thalia Anthony, Professor of Law, University of Technology Sydney
The media spotlight is once again on the issue of prison conditions, as sentencing looms for Erin Patterson – convicted for three murders after serving a beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms.

The prosecution has called for a sentence of life imprisonment.

The defence has drawn attention to the harmful conditions of prison isolation, which Patterson has endured for approximately 400…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
