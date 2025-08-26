Why do hamstring injuries happen so often and how can they be prevented?
By Max Andrews, Associate Lecturer of Sports Science, The University of Queensland
Anoosha Pai S, Doctoral Candidate, Stanford University
Anthony Shield, Associate Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Matthew Bourne, Associate Professor, Griffith University
Patricio Pincheira, Lecturer, School of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Southern Queensland, University of Southern Queensland
In a recent clash against the Melbourne Storm, the Brisbane Broncos endured a nightmare rarely seen in professional sport — three players tore their hamstrings in a single game. Two players, Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam, went down in the same play.
Hamstring strains are the most common non-contact muscle injury in running…
