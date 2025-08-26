Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: US Forces Can Be Liable for Assisting Israeli War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image U.S. President Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, DC, February 15, 2017. © 2017 Reuters (Washington, DC) – US military personnel could face legal liability for assisting Israeli forces who commit war crimes in Gaza, Human Rights Watch said today. Direct participation by US forces in military operations in Gaza since October 2023, including by providing intelligence for Israeli strikes and conducting extensive coordination and planning, has made the United States a party to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
