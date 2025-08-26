Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Some victim-survivors take their own lives. We need to better understand how suicide and family violence are linked

By Stefani Vasil, Lecturer in Criminology and Criminal Justice, Australian Catholic University
Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University
Marie Segrave, ARC Future Fellow and Professor of Criminology, The University of Melbourne
New research points to ways systems could be improved so we have a better idea of how domestic violence is affecting suicides. It may help prevent women’s deaths.The Conversation


