Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From fear to fluency: what our students learned when they used AI across an entire course

By Alexander Richter, Professor of Information Systems, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Ishara Sudeeptha, Lecturer (Teaching), School of Information Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
As AI becomes part of everyday life, students showed how we can partner with the technology, rather than worry about it taking over jobs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran drove at least two antisemitic attacks – Albanese government expels ambassador
~ Here’s what pausing the National Construction Code means for builders and home buyers
~ We’re still not measuring our reliance on nature as we rush to boost productivity
~ I’m a woman approaching middle age, do I need to get my hormones checked?
~ Some victim-survivors take their own lives. We need to better understand how suicide and family violence are linked
~ Israel’s killing of journalists follows a pattern of silencing Palestinian media that stretches back to 1967
~ Lebanon: Israeli military’s deliberate destruction of civilian property and land ‘must be investigated as war crimes’
~ Israel’s call-up of 130,000 reservists raises legal risks for dual citizens and their home countries
~ Medicinal cannabis is most often prescribed for pain, anxiety and sleep. Here’s what the evidence says
~ Universities have lost their way, but cost-cutting and consultants are not the answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter