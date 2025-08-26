Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’m a woman approaching middle age, do I need to get my hormones checked?

By Susan Davis, Chair of Women's Health, Monash University
Here’s what hormonal changes you might be experiencing as you approach menopause – and what blood tests can and can’t tell you.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
