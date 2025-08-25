Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hossein Asgari’s Desolation speaks powerfully of the destructiveness of war and the hope that lies in fiction

By Michelle Hamadache, Director of Creative Writing, Macquarie University
In Desolation, inexplicable elements, often in the form of coincidence, disrupt and distort causal chains. Dreams and imagination have a subversive role.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel’s call-up of 130,000 reservists raises legal risks for dual citizens and their home countries
~ Medicinal cannabis is most often prescribed for pain, anxiety and sleep. Here’s what the evidence says
~ Universities have lost their way, but cost-cutting and consultants are not the answer
~ New age-gating laws aimed at making the internet safer actually threaten free speech
~ The rise of humanlike chatbots detracts from developing AI for the human good
~ Hurricane Katrina: 3 painful lessons for emergency management are increasingly important 20 years later
~ South Africa’s sewage crisis: official reports don’t include millions of litres of leaking wastewater
~ Social connections matter for the well-being of neurodivergent workers – adjustments to office settings and routines aren’t enough
~ Climate disasters are escalating: 6 ways South Africa’s G20 presidency can lead urgent action
~ Dark sky tourism offers time with darkness and celestial wonders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter