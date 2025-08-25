Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Israel’s call-up of 130,000 reservists raises legal risks for dual citizens and their home countries
~ Medicinal cannabis is most often prescribed for pain, anxiety and sleep. Here’s what the evidence says
~ Universities have lost their way, but cost-cutting and consultants are not the answer
~ Hossein Asgari’s Desolation speaks powerfully of the destructiveness of war and the hope that lies in fiction
~ New age-gating laws aimed at making the internet safer actually threaten free speech
~ Hurricane Katrina: 3 painful lessons for emergency management are increasingly important 20 years later
~ South Africa’s sewage crisis: official reports don’t include millions of litres of leaking wastewater
~ Social connections matter for the well-being of neurodivergent workers – adjustments to office settings and routines aren’t enough
~ Climate disasters are escalating: 6 ways South Africa’s G20 presidency can lead urgent action
~ Dark sky tourism offers time with darkness and celestial wonders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter