South Africa’s sewage crisis: official reports don’t include millions of litres of leaking wastewater
By Nicholas B. Pattinson, Research Scientist at GroundTruth, University of Cape Town
Mark Graham, Aquatic Ecologist, Centre for Water Resources Research, School of Agricultural, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of KwaZulu-Natal
At least 20 million litres of sewage is leaking from pipes into the environment in just one South African city. The problem could cause ecological collapse.
- Monday, August 25, 2025