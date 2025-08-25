Climate disasters are escalating: 6 ways South Africa’s G20 presidency can lead urgent action
By Olivia Kunguma, Senior lecturer, University of the Free State - Disaster Management Training and Education Centre for Africa (UFS-DiMTEC), University of the Free State
Johannes Belle, Full Professor and acting Director of the Disaster Management Training and Education Centre for Africa (DiMTEC), University of the Free State
South Africa currently holds the presidency of the G20 – the group of 19 of the world’s largest economies and the African Union. It has set up a Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group to find concrete solutions for countries experiencing climate-induced disasters that are made worse by poverty and inequality. Disaster risk management specialists Olivia Kunguma and Johannes Belle discuss what’s needed from the G20 this year to make a difference.
- Monday, August 25, 2025