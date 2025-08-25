Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Namibia celebrates independence heroes, but glosses over a painful history

By Henning Melber, Extraordinary Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Namibia celebrates 26 August as Heroes’ Day. It recalls the first military encounter between the South African army and members of the South West Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo), Namibia’s liberation movement, in 1966. Initially a German colony (1884-1915), the country was then administered by South Africa, which refused to give up the occupation.

Since independence in 1990, the heroic Swapo liberation narrative


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
