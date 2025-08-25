Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#KeepGVStrong: Global Voices advocates for a connected world at a dark time

By Ethan Zuckerman
For two decades, Global Voices has amplified the voices of people from all around the world, making it possible to hear perspectives usually left out of the news.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Namibia celebrates independence heroes, but glosses over a painful history
~ Kids with ‘developmental delay’ will be diverted from the NDIS. But how do you know if your child is delayed?
~ No room for the timid: setting Australia’s 2035 emissions target is a daring tightrope act
~ 5 million small business employees now have a right to disconnect from work unless it’s ‘unreasonable’. What does that mean?
~ W.G. Sebald’s early critical essays mine his great literary themes – exile, trauma, memory and war
~ Zimbabwe's public debt servicing crisis leaves countless mother grieving
~ Australia has banned 3 ‘forever chemicals’ – but Europe wants to ban all 14,000 as a precaution
~ The Liberals used to be the party for women – then John Howard came along
~ Australia has banned 3 ‘forever chemicals’ – but Europe wants to ban all 14,000. This precautionary approach makes clear sense
~ Buckling rails and lines underwater: how Australia’s ageing train networks are crumbling as the climate changes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter