Human Rights Observatory

No room for the timid: setting Australia’s 2035 emissions target is a daring tightrope act

By Frank Jotzo, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy and Director, Centre for Climate and Energy Policy, Australian National University
Can the Albanese government strike the right balance: set a climate policy that’s strong enough to work, but isn’t branded reckless?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
