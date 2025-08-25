Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has banned 3 ‘forever chemicals’ – but Europe wants to ban all 14,000. This precautionary approach makes clear sense

By Bhavna Middha, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow in Environmental Sociology, RMIT University
Ralph Horne, Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor in Research & Innovation, RMIT University
Vincent Pettigrove, Professor of Aquatic Ecology, RMIT University
It’s taken years for Australia to ban three types of forever chemicals. But Europe plans to ban thousands of these chemicals to avoid future issues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
