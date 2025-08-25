Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Buckling rails and lines underwater: how Australia’s ageing train networks are crumbling as the climate changes

By Haoning Xi, Lecturer (Assistant Professor), Newcastle Business School, University of Newcastle
Last week’s torrential rain disrupted several Sydney train lines, in what is becoming a familiar story for commuters. Almost one in five trains in New South Wales ran late over the past year, and floods in May also saw a temporary…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
