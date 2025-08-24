Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A ‘scathing’ report on RNZ’s performance obscures the good news – and the challenge of serving many audiences

By Peter Thompson, Associate Professor in Media and Communication, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Unlike their commercial rivals, public broadcasters have to serve a broad audience. In today’s fragmented mediascape, RNZ may be doing better than its critics claim.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Liberals used to be the party for women - then John Howard came along
~ Officially, the unemployment rate is 4.2%. But that doesn’t count all the hidden workers in Australia
~ Israel’s attacks on Gaza are putting people with disabilities at extreme risk
~ Long COVID is more than fatigue. Our new study suggests its impact is similar to a stroke or Parkinson’s
~ AI systems are great at tests. But how do they perform in real life?
~ Yes, vets sometimes prescribe human drugs to pets. But don’t try it at home
~ ‘We’re all triers’: Toni Jordan meditates on a childhood with greyhounds and gamblers
~ Your say: week beginning August 25
~ Treasury has a great cost-benefit calculator for big-spending projects – we just need to use it better
~ A living archive: 42 Indigenous languages in Bangladesh preserved under one online portal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter