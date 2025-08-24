Tolerance.ca
Israel’s attacks on Gaza are putting people with disabilities at extreme risk

By Aleta Moriarty, PhD student, economic opportunities for people with autism, The University of Melbourne
The crisis has intensified existing vulnerabilities for people with disabilities, who face extreme barriers to evacuation, aid, and medical treatment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
