Human Rights Observatory

Yes, vets sometimes prescribe human drugs to pets. But don’t try it at home

By Nial Wheate, Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
When your dog starts limping or your cat comes down with a sniffle, it’s natural to worry. For many families, pets are more than just animals – and we want them to have a standard of medical care similar to our own.

But it can still be surprising when the vet prescribes a medication that looks identical to something in your own bathroom cabinet.

Many human medicines are safe and effective for pets when used under veterinary guidance. But others can be harmful due to differences in how animals process drugs. So sometimes, pets need their own medicines.

So let’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
