Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘We’re all triers’: Toni Jordan meditates on a childhood with greyhounds and gamblers

By Amber Gwynne, Associate Lecturer in Writing, The University of Queensland
“Childhood,” writes Toni Jordan in her eighth novel, Tenderfoot, “is as much a place as it is a time.” The place? Suburban Brisbane – specifically Morningside – and the city’s greyhound tracks, which throb with punters on race days. The time? Joh Bjelke-Petersen’s febrile 1970s, a memorable era of political regression and palm-greasing by police.

Jordan’s protagonist, the bruised and cerebral Andie, is 12 years old, on the cusp of finishing primary school. She’s a gifted student – precocious but impeccably…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Officially, the unemployment rate is 4.2%. But that doesn’t count all the hidden workers in Australia
~ Israel’s attacks on Gaza are putting people with disabilities at extreme risk
~ Long COVID is more than fatigue. Our new study suggests its impact is similar to a stroke or Parkinson’s
~ AI systems are great at tests. But how do they perform in real life?
~ Yes, vets sometimes prescribe human drugs to pets. But don’t try it at home
~ Your say: week beginning August 25
~ Treasury has a great cost-benefit calculator for big-spending projects – we just need to use it better
~ A living archive: 42 Indigenous languages in Bangladesh preserved under one online portal
~ The triumph of the Oasis reunion: Resilience rules the day as the Gallaghers end their feud
~ Is your diet influencing your dreams? Here’s what our research says about food and nightmares
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter