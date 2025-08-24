Tolerance.ca
A living archive: 42 Indigenous languages in Bangladesh preserved under one online portal

By Nurunnaby Chowdhury
A new digital repository preserves Bangladesh’s linguistic heritage, featuring words, phrases, and IPA transcriptions from 42 indigenous languages, aiming to promote understanding and celebrate the nation’s cultural diversity.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
